Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.85 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $134.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

