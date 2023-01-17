Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.42.

ETN stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $171.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

