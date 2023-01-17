Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,170,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $171.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

