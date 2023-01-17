Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of EDUC opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.