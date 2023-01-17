Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

