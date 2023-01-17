Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.