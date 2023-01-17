Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.77 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

