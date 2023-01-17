Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.77 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.