Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

