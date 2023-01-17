Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $670.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

