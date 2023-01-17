Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.23 and a 1-year high of C$11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.91.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$319.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.