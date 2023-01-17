Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.5 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.