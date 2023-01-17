Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 2.7 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

