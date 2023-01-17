Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 33.4 %

EVK stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

