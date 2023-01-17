Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,438 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

