Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

