Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

