Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

FWP stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

