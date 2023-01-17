FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.79.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

