FY2022 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. Reduced by Pi Financial (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. Pi Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion.
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCL Industries Announces Dividend
