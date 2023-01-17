Gary Chase Huber Sells 120,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total value of C$200,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$479,824.14.

Shares of URE opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.85 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

