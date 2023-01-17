Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.33 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gencor Industries by 32.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth $134,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.