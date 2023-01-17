General Dynamics Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $13.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $240.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.80. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,656,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 315,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,005,000 after buying an additional 62,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.