General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

