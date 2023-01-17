Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $233.60.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $305,744. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.