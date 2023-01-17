Gordon Haskett Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Hold

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

CAKE opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

