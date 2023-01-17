Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $27.31 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 185,296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.03.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

