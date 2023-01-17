Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

RSG stock opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.