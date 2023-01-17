Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Green Plains Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

