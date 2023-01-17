GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Further Reading

