GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
