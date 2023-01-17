Guggenheim Downgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Sell

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,785 shares of company stock valued at $21,984,376 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

