Guggenheim Downgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Sell

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.