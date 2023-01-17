Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF) Receives $164.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €133.70 ($145.33) to €149.50 ($162.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

OTC HVRRF opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.71.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

