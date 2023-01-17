Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $59,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $267.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

