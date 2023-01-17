Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 187 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Security Asset Management grew its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in MSCI by 262.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $2,961,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in MSCI by 19.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $505.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.16. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $564.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.