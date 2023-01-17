Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,783 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

