Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 861 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average of $306.58.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

