Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,028,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 37,421.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,002,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

