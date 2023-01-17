Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,355 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

