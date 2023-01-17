Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,524.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,478.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,514.04. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

