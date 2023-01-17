Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 10,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 158.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

