Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

