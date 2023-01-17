Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.40 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $332.97 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.