Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 168.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

