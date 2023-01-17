Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $288.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.66.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

