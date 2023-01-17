Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 244 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,578.81.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,368.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,455.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,306.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

