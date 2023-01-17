Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,917 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

DFS opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

