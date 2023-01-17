Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,141,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $240.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

