Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 463 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

