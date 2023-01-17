Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,298 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.99 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.