Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 767 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

