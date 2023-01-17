Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

CME stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day moving average is $184.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

